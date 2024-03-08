On Women's Day, A&N Command Undertakes Maiden All-Women Maritime Surveillance Mission

The maiden all-women maritime surveillance mission was undertaken by the Andaman & Nicobar Command on Friday, underscoring its towards providing equal opportunities and fostering gender neutrality within the armed forces, officials said.

The occasion coincided with International Women's Day. "A maiden all-women maritime surveillance mission was undertaken by the Andaman & Nicobar Command on the 40th anniversary of INAS 318 and International Women's Day," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The crew based at INS Utkrosh comprised Lt Cdr Shubhangi Swaroop, Lt Cdr Divya Sharma and Lt Vaishali Mishra, it said.

"This milestone underscores the commitment of the Andaman & Nicobar Command towards providing equal opportunities to all genders and fostering gender neutrality within the armed forces," it added.