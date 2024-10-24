Omar Abdullah's Delhi Visit: J&K Statehood On Table As Opposition Insists On Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir's newly elected Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss key issues, including the restoration of statehood.
On his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week, Abdullah apprised the Home Minister about the situation and also discussed the issue of statehood, as reported by the news agency PTI.
Abdullah's government, during his first cabinet meeting, passed a resolution urging the central government to reinstate J&K's statehood in its original form.
The resolution was endorsed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Abdullah is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and submit a copy of the resolution.
In 2019, the erstwhile state of J&K lost its special status following the abrogation of Article 370. It was subsequently carved up into the two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.
The National Conference leader's visit follows a terror attack in the Gangangir area of Ganderbal district, where militants killed seven individuals, including a doctor, just three days ago.
People's Conference Chairman Sajad Lone has criticised Abdullah's visit, saying, "This gentleman fought an entire election accusing almost everybody of being in league with these Lords. Statehood is just an excuse. To meet and greet the Lords."
The MLA from North Kashmir’s Handwara previously questioned why the resolution on statehood passed by the cabinet was "shrouded in mystery and secrecy”. Lone suggested the resolution should have been passed in the assembly rather than the cabinet.
Omar-led government has come under huge criticism after it passed a resolution for the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and ignoring Articles 370 and 35A.
"We are not demanding or expecting anything extraordinary. Do what you promised the people of J&K in your manifesto," Lone said.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti criticised the resolution, calling it an "utter surrender" and accusing the NC of legitimising the Centre’s disempowerment of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, PDP MLA and youth president Waheed Parra said, "Omar Abdullah's first resolution on statehood is nothing less than ratification of the August 5, 2019 decision."
Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid also expressed disappointment, saying the resolution's focus on statehood only, without mentioning Article 370, is "very painful" and a "departure" from the National Conference's principled stand.