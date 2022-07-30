Officials to don traditional attire in two western Odisha districts on 'Sambalpuri Din'

Administrations of two districts in western Odisha have asked officials to wear traditional attire on August 1, which is celebrated as 'Sambalpuri Din'.

The day marks the birth anniversary of poet Satya Narayan Bohidar, who has contributed immensely to the Sambalpuri culture.

Born in Subarnapur on August 1, 1913, Bohidar is the pioneer of the Sambalpuri or Kosali language and grammar. On his 100th birth anniversary in 2013, the administration started celebrating the day as 'Sambalpuri Din'.

"To celebrate his birthday and raise awareness about his contributions, the district administration has asked all officials to wear Sambalpuri dress on August 1," Collector Ananya Das said in a recent order.

In another order, the district administration of neighboring Bargarh also issued a similar direction.

The educator and social reformer had spent his formative years in Bargarh district, it added.

On Sambalpuri Din, people wear traditional attire, sing Sambalpuri songs and enjoy local food to mark the occasion.

Sambalpuri or Kosali is the mother tongue of millions of people across 10 districts in western Odisha. It has a robust tradition of many centuries in the form of folk music and folk literature.

