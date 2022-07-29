Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Reports 1,020 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 1 Death

Odisha recorded 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases and one new fatality due to the virus on Friday, the health department said.

undefined
Covid-19 testing in Poonch Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 3:19 pm

Odisha recorded 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases and one new fatality due to the virus on Friday, the health department said.

The Covid-19 tally rose to 13,11,135 while the test positivity rate was 4.33 percent as the new cases were detected out of 23,537 samples tested. As many as 195 children were among the new patients, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 259 infections, followed by 158 in Khurda.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 9,138 as a 42-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhadrak. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha currently has 6,787 active Covid-19 cases, while 12,95,157 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,206 people in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Health Department Odisha Recorded 1020 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham