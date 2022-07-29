Odisha Reports 1,020 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Odisha, 1 Death

Odisha recorded 1,020 fresh Covid-19 cases and one new fatality due to the virus on Friday, the health department said.

The Covid-19 tally rose to 13,11,135 while the test positivity rate was 4.33 percent as the new cases were detected out of 23,537 samples tested. As many as 195 children were among the new patients, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 259 infections, followed by 158 in Khurda.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 9,138 as a 42-year-old man succumbed to the disease in Bhadrak. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha currently has 6,787 active Covid-19 cases, while 12,95,157 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,206 people in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

(Inputs from PTI)