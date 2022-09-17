Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NSUI Members Protest Against Unemployment, AAP Government Policies, Punjab Police Use Water Cannon

The NSUI members were protesting outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan over the issue of unemployment and policies of the AAP government, accusing it of failing on all the fronts.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 7:20 pm

The police used water cannons to stop NSUI's Punjab unit members from heading towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence during their protest here on Saturday, officials said. 

The NSUI members were protesting outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan over the issue of unemployment and policies of the AAP government, accusing it of failing on all the fronts.

The members had threatened to 'gherao' the residence of CM Mann. "We held a protest against the government to wake it up to fulfil its promises," said a member of the NSUI. 

The police had put up barricades to prevent the protesters from moving towards the residence of the CM.

When the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades in order to head towards the CM residence, police used a water cannon against them, officials said.

Later, several NSUI members, including the president of its Punjab unit Isherpreet Singh Sidhu, were detained by police.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Bhagwant Mann Invites President To Visit Punjab

Centre Refused Cash Incentives Proposal To Farmers For Not Burning Stubble: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann Assures Support, Cooperation To Guru Gobind Singh Refinery Project

Tags

National NSUI NSUI Members Unemployment AAP Government Punjab Police Bhagwant Mann Chandigarh Punjab
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

PM Narendra Modi’s Remarks To Vladimir Putin On Ukraine War Creates Buzz Round The World

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species

Return Of Cheetah: India's Endeavour To Revive The Long-extinct Big Cat Species