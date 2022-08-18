Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov, Discusses Trade Relations

India and Russia discussed trade and economy and cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space.

NSA Ajit Doval and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks in Moscow
NSA Ajit Doval and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks in Moscow Twitter/Russia In India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 9:47 pm

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov held talks in Moscow with a focus on economic engagement. 

Doval was on a two-day visit to Russia. On Wednesday, he held talks with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

According to a Russian readout on Thursday, Manturov held talks with Doval in his capacity as Chair of the Russian part of the Intergovernmental Russia-India Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. 

It said the two sides discussed the development of trade and economic ties and current issues related to cooperation in other spheres of mutual interest, including the peaceful use of outer space.

"I think it is important to use the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission to the maximum degree in order to strengthen bilateral collaboration across the board," Manturov stressed, according to the readout.

In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers. India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas.

Last month, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov said Russia appreciates India for not supporting attempts to isolate it in multilateral forums and that bilateral trade between the two countries is on an upswing.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Tags

National India Russia Russian Government National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Russian Oil Imports Russian Sanctions
