Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Now, Challans Also For Private Buses Not Following Lane Discipline In Delhi

The order shall come into force from May 9, it said.

Now, Challans Also For Private Buses Not Following Lane Discipline In Delhi
The Transport Department of the Delhi government strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 11:22 pm

Under the Delhi government's bus lane enforcement drive, the Transport Department will also challan private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline from the next week, according to an official order.

The Transport Department of the Delhi government strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

Related stories

Delhi Night Curfew: 8,953 Challans Imposed, Fines Worth Rs 1.76 Crore

"...it is hereby ordered that in addition to public buses (DTC & Cluster), all private buses having stage carriage /contract carriage permits, All India Tourist Permit and Interstate Permits shall strictly follow the bus lane discipline according to the instructions issued," read the order issued by the Transport Department on May 6. The order shall come into force from May 9, it said.

 "The Enforcement Wing of Transport Department, and Delhi Traffic Police shall also challan the private bus operators/drivers and other persons who violates the bus lane discipline, under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 1988 and the Rules and Regulation made there...Further, the effective date of roll out for other phases of implementation of bus lane discipline shall be intimated in due course," it said. Along with the traffic police, the Transport Department has earmarked dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Transport Department Delhi Government Following Lane Discipline Private Buses All India Tourist Permit And Interstate Permits Public Buses (DTC & Cluster) Operators Drivers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Eid Mubarak: How IPL Stars MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami Celebrated Holy Day

Eid Mubarak: How IPL Stars MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami Celebrated Holy Day