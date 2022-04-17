Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Not Govt's Job To Tell What To Eat: Minority Affairs Minister Amid Cases Of Communal Violence

Amid growing incidents of religious fanaticism in the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that government’s job is not to define peoples’ menu.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 3:11 pm

After several incidents of religious riots in the country, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said every Indian citizen has freedom to eat of his choice. 

"It is not the job of the government to tell the people what to eat or not. Every citizen has freedom in the country to eat food of their choice,” Naqvi was quoted in the report on NDTV.

Besides, Naqvi has also reacted on recent Hijab controversy in Karnataka amid growing incidents of religious fanaticism in the country. 

"There is no ban on hijab in India. One can wear hijab in markets and other places. But every college or institution has a dress code, discipline and decorum. We will have to accept this. If you do not like it, you can choose a different institution," Naqvi was quoted in the report as having said.

Naqvi has also said that the attempts are being made by ‘fringe elements’ to defame India’s inclusive culture.

He has said that those elements are unable to ‘digest’ India’s peace and prosperity. 
 

