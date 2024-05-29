National

North India Turns Into Furnace, Delhi Gets 'Red Alert' As Temp Breaches 49 Deg C; No Respite For Jammu | In Pics

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 49.9 degrees Celsius as heatwave continued to turn majority of north India into a furnace. Meanwhile Rajasthan's Churu breached the 50 degrees Celsius mark. Even Jammu plains have no respite in sight from the blistering heat. The India Meteorological Department has advised the public to take precautions, keep hydrated and consume ORS to protect themselves from the heatwave.

Weather: Animals at Delhi Zoo | Photo: PTI

Deer during a hot summer day, at Delhi Zoo in New Delhi.

1/10
Weather: Hot summer day in Jaipur
Weather: Hot summer day in Jaipur | Photo: PTI

Commuters cover themselves with scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.

2/10
Jammu
Jammu | Photo: PTI

People bathe in a canal on a hot summer day, in Jammu.

3/10
Weather: Hot summer day in New Delhi
Weather: Hot summer day in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A man feeds pigeons and crows on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

4/10
Weather: Hot summer day in Agra
Weather: Hot summer day in Agra | Photo: PTI

Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra.

5/10
Heatwave in Lucknow
Heatwave in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A man sprays water on his face as he tries to cool off on a hot summer day, in Lucknow.

6/10
Lucknow
Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A laborer drinks water on a hot summer day in Lucknow.

7/10
Weather: Hot summer day in Lucknow
Weather: Hot summer day in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rickshaw pullers sleep in the shade beneath an overhead metro line on a hot summer day in Lucknow.

8/10
Weather: Hot day in Beawar
Weather: Hot day in Beawar | Photo: PTI

A fire extinguishing vehicle of the municipal council being used to sprinkle water on a road to provide relief from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, in Beawar.

9/10
Weather: Hot summer day in Jammu
Weather: Hot summer day in Jammu | Photo: PTI

People bathe in the Ranbir canal during a hot summer day, in Jammu.

10/10
Weather: Hot day in Jalandhar
Weather: Hot day in Jalandhar | Photo: PTI

Volunteers distribute free drinking water to train passengers during a hot summer day, at Jalandhar Cantt railway station.

