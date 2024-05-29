North India Turns Into Furnace, Delhi Gets 'Red Alert' As Temp Breaches 49 Deg C; No Respite For Jammu | In Pics

Deer during a hot summer day, at Delhi Zoo in New Delhi.
Commuters cover themselves with scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in Jaipur.
People bathe in a canal on a hot summer day, in Jammu.
A man feeds pigeons and crows on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
Tourists at the Taj Mahal on a hot summer day, in Agra.
A man sprays water on his face as he tries to cool off on a hot summer day, in Lucknow.
A laborer drinks water on a hot summer day in Lucknow.
Rickshaw pullers sleep in the shade beneath an overhead metro line on a hot summer day in Lucknow.
A fire extinguishing vehicle of the municipal council being used to sprinkle water on a road to provide relief from the scorching sun during a hot summer day, in Beawar.
People bathe in the Ranbir canal during a hot summer day, in Jammu.
Volunteers distribute free drinking water to train passengers during a hot summer day, at Jalandhar Cantt railway station.