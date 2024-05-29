National

North India Turns Into Furnace, Delhi Gets 'Red Alert' As Temp Breaches 49 Deg C; No Respite For Jammu | In Pics

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 49.9 degrees Celsius as heatwave continued to turn majority of north India into a furnace. Meanwhile Rajasthan's Churu breached the 50 degrees Celsius mark. Even Jammu plains have no respite in sight from the blistering heat. The India Meteorological Department has advised the public to take precautions, keep hydrated and consume ORS to protect themselves from the heatwave.