Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Ticket To Punjab CM Channi's Brother Shows Congress Used Him For Votes: Raghav Chadha

After Congress denied ticket to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said that the party used the CM as merely a "tool" for garnering SC votes.

No Ticket To Punjab CM Channi's Brother Shows Congress Used Him For Votes: Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha said that the Punjab Congress used Charanjit Singh Channi as a tool - PTI

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 3:39 pm

By denying tickets to the brother and another relative of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress has proved that it had made him CM merely for “using him as a tool" to get the Scheduled Caste votes, AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged on Monday.

In its first list of 86 candidates, the Congress on Saturday had given the ticket to sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP from Bassi Pathana (SC) seat which was being eyed by Channi's brother Manohar Singh.

Related stories

Cong releases 1st list of 86 candidates for Punjab polls; CM Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Cries Foul Play Over SAD chief Sukhbir-Punjab CM Channi's Plot To Arrest Akali Leader Majithia

Singh on Sunday announced to fight as an independent from this seat.
Channi's brother had been demanding the Congress ticket for contesting from the Bassi Pathana seat, Chadha told reporters here, and added, “But he was denied the ticket.”

Similarly, Channi's relative Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who wanted the ticket from the Adampur seat in Jalandhar, was also denied it, said Chadha, alleging Kaypee was denied the ticket because he was Channi's relative.

Chadha, however, said the ruling party gave tickets to the sons of Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh and minister Brahm Mohindra.

“Manohar Singh was not given the ticket becausee he was Channi's brother. The Congress party has proved that the party used Channi Saab. We could say that Channi Saab was made the chief minister only for using him to take votes of the Dalit community,” he said.

“Channi Saab does not have any say in the party that he could take two tickets for his family,” he said in a dig at the ruling party.

“It appears Channi was used as a tool by the Congress to appease people of a particular community,” he alleged.

The Congress appointed Channi as the Punjab chief minister last year after Amarinder Singh was made to resign. Channi is Punjab's first Dalit CM.

Chadha further alleged that theCongress in the past had appointed Sushil Kumar Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra for a few months to woo votes of a particular community and later after the elections, Shinde was removed.

Chadha further said party leader ArvindKejriwal will announce the name of the party's chief ministerial face on Tuesday.

“The official announcement of the name of AAP's CM face for the 2022 state assembly polls will be made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow,” Chadha who is the party co-in-charge of Punjab affairs.

Chadha further said it will be only theAam Aadmi Party (AAP) which will go to the state assembly polls with the chief ministerial face.

He said none of the other political parties including the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP announced the name of their chief ministerial candidate.

Around 15 lakh people responded to the AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive in which the party is asking the people to name the party candidate who will be their choice for the CM face for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal last week had asked people who should be the party's chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls, even as he had stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, however, had ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched its "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

The mobile number was launched by the party on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Tags

National Congress Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

SC Issues Notice To Odisha School For Discrepancies In Giving Marks To Class X Students

Amid Covid Third Wave, Winters, SC Stresses On Steps To Rehabilitate Children

UP Polls: Agra Cantonment Seat Gets A Transgender Candidate

Increase Fund Allocation For Adolescents', Elderly's Health In Upcoming Budget: NGOs

Mehbooba Visits Families Rendered Homeless By JDA's Demolition Drive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles