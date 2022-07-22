Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No More Girls And Boy-Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the state government that there should only be co-education institutions in the southern state from the academic year 2023-24.

undefined
No more girls & boys only schools in Kerala File-Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:03 am

The girls-only and boys-only schools are likely to be a thing of the past in Kerala soon, as the state child rights panel ordered conversion of all educational institutions in the state into mixed schools by the next academic year.

In a landmark order, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the state government that there should only be co-education institutions in the southern state from the academic year 2023-24.

Related stories

Droupadi Murmu Receives Unexpected Vote From Kerala; BJP Terms It 'Positive Vote'

Kerala Government Comes Up With Studio Apartment Plan For Working Women In All Districts

Monkeypox: As Kerala Records Second Case, Here's All You Need To Know And If You Should Be Worried

Based on a plea filed by an individual, the panel ordered the Principal Secretary ( General Education) and Directors of the  Public Education and the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT) to come up with an action plan in this regard.

A detailed report on the implementation of co-education system should be submitted to the Commission within 90 days, as per the order."An action plan should be prepared by them to stop the exclusive schools for girls and boys in the state and implement co-education in all institutions functioning in the state from the academic year 2023-24," it said.

Besides implementing the co-education system, physical circumstances and basic amenities including toilets should be improved in such schools and parents should be given awareness on the need for co-education, the order further said. According to figures, there are a total of 280 girls schools and 164 boys schools in the government and aided sectors in Kerala.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Kerala Government State Child Rights Panel Educational Institutions Academic Year Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights Principal Secretary ( General Education) State Council For Education Research And Training (SCERT)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Droupadi Murmu Ahead In Race For President Of India; PM, Senior Ministers Likely To Meet Her Today

Droupadi Murmu Ahead In Race For President Of India; PM, Senior Ministers Likely To Meet Her Today

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live