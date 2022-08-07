No Fresh Covid-19 Case In Nagaland

There was no fresh case of COVID-19 and no fatality caused by the virus in Nagaland on Sunday, an official said. The coronavirus tally remained at 35,835, the official said. The North-eastern state had recorded eight COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Nagaland currently has 62 active COVID-19 cases while 33,495 people have recovered from the infection and 1,506 patients have migrated to other states. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 43.47 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 772 as no fresh fatality was reported. Altogether 4,78,008 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 17,07,637 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Saturday, the official said.

