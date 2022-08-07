Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Fresh Covid-19 Case In Nagaland

A total of 17,07,637 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Saturday, the official said.

undefined
No Fresh Covid-19 Case In Nagaland

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 8:47 pm

There was no fresh case of COVID-19 and no fatality caused by the virus in Nagaland on Sunday, an official said.  The coronavirus tally remained at 35,835, the official said. The North-eastern state had recorded eight COVID-19 cases on Saturday.  

Nagaland currently has 62 active COVID-19 cases while 33,495 people have recovered from the infection and 1,506 patients have migrated to other states.  The coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 43.47 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 772 as no fresh fatality was reported.  Altogether 4,78,008 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 17,07,637 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Saturday, the official said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Nagaland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Sharath Assures 2 More CWG 2022 TT Medals

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether

Priyanka Chopra's Sister Meera Chopra On Asexuality: High Time We Realise One's Right To Deny Having Sex Altogether