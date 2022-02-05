Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Evening Flights to Srinagar on Weekends for Two Months

An announcement was made in this regard recently 

No Evening Flights to Srinagar on Weekends for Two Months
Flights to Srinagar will be suspended for the weekends in the evening for two weeks Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 6:07 pm

Travellers looking to head to Srinagar in the upcoming months will now not have the option to book evening flights for the weekend. In order to carry out strengthening work on the runway at Srinagar airport, evening flights to and from the city will be suspended during weekends over the next two months. The director of Airport Authority of India (AAI) recently made the announcement.

According to reports, Kuldeep Singh, Director, AAI, Srinagar Airport, said, “We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear.”

However, all flights whose schedules have been disrupted due to the ongoing work have been pre-poned to operate before 5 pm everyday. The work for emulsion will be carried out on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the months of February and March.

"We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to a minimum by working only from 5 pm to 6 am during the night-time. The runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 am to 5 pm,” he added. 

Singh also mentioned that all passengers have been duly informed by the respective airlines. He requested passengers of affected flights to confirm the revised departure timings if they’ve made bookings during the said time period.

Tags

National Srinagar Domestic Flight Travel News Aviation Airports Airport Authority Of India (AAI)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games