No Evening Flights to Srinagar on Weekends for Two Months

Travellers looking to head to Srinagar in the upcoming months will now not have the option to book evening flights for the weekend. In order to carry out strengthening work on the runway at Srinagar airport, evening flights to and from the city will be suspended during weekends over the next two months. The director of Airport Authority of India (AAI) recently made the announcement.

According to reports, Kuldeep Singh, Director, AAI, Srinagar Airport, said, “We are commencing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This is necessary to strengthen the runway for the operation of flight and also to control the wear and tear.”

However, all flights whose schedules have been disrupted due to the ongoing work have been pre-poned to operate before 5 pm everyday. The work for emulsion will be carried out on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the months of February and March.

"We will ensure that the flight disruption is reduced to a minimum by working only from 5 pm to 6 am during the night-time. The runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 am to 5 pm,” he added.

Singh also mentioned that all passengers have been duly informed by the respective airlines. He requested passengers of affected flights to confirm the revised departure timings if they’ve made bookings during the said time period.