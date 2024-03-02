National

NIA Nabs Fugitive Gangster Mohammed Gaus Niyazi In South Africa For RSS Leader's Murder

The National Investigation Agency successfully apprehended Mohammed Gaus Niyazi, a wanted gangster linked to the murder of RSS leader Rudresh, in South Africa.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully captured Mohammed Gaus Niyazi, a wanted criminal linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), in South Africa. Niyazi is accused of murdering RSS leader Rudresh in Bangalore back in 2016, which had created a significant stir in the country.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) played a crucial role in tracking Niyazi's movements, sharing vital information with the NIA. This information was then shared with South African authorities, leading to the successful arrest of Niyazi in the foreign country.

Niyazi, who had been on the run and residing in different countries, had a reward of 5 lakh rupees on his head, making him a high-priority target for law enforcement. His alleged involvement in Rudresh's murder had sparked nationwide attention, prompting a relentless pursuit by authorities.

Following his detention in South Africa, the extradition process swiftly commenced. Niyazi is currently on his way to Mumbai, where he will face trial for the charges related to the RSS leader's murder.

