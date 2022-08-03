NIA Arrests Two More Persons In Amravati Pharmacist Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, police sources said here.

It took the number of arrested accused in the case to nine.

Kolhe was killed in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city on June 21 after sharing on social media a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad (41) and Abdul Arbaz (23), who were arrested during the day, were suspected to have collected funds for the murder and given shelter to other accused, sources said.

(With PTI Inputs)