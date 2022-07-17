NEWSFLASH | IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi

An IndiGo aircraft flying from Sharjah to Hyderabad diverted to Pakistan today after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft, the airline has said. The plane made a precautionary landing in Karachi and all the passengers are safe, it said.

The Indian low-cost carrier further added that an additional flight will be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

Sources in the government said that the IndiGo Airbus made the precautionary landing after a system fault was detected in Engine 2, or the right engine of the aircraft as per the NDTV reports.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)