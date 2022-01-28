NEWSFLASH: Government Appoints V Anantha Nageswaran As Chief Economic Advisor

Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Government appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 6:45 pm

Government appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor: Statement.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

