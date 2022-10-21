Army Chopper Crashes In Arunachal Pradesh, Search Operation Underway

An Indian Army helicopter HAL Rudra crashed near Singging village in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Friday. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Accordfing to the officials, the crash occured about 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters.

Indian Army's HAL Rudra belongs to the category of attack helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) Mk-IV variant of the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

"A military chopper crashed near Singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district today. Site of accident not connected by road, rescue team sent. Further details awaited," Defence PRO was quoted, as per media reports.