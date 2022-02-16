Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Police Arrests 10 'Overground Workers' Of JeM Terror Outfit

Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir police's newly carved-out wing State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids overnight at various locations in the South and Central district of Kashmir, during which the arrests were made.

J&K: Police Arrests 10 'Overground Workers' Of JeM Terror Outfit
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:35 am

Officials on Wednesday confirmed that the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested ten people who were allegedly working as 'overground workers' (OGWs) of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is a newly carved-out wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

SIA officials conducted raids overnight at various locations in the South and Central district of Kashmir, during which the arrests were made, they said.

The SIA was constituted recently, and the agency has a mandate to investigate crimes connected with terrorism and secessionism.

The officials said the 10 people, who were working independently or as 'sleeper cells' of the banned terror group, were identified during a probe carried out by the SIA. Neither of them were aware about each other's activities and were taking instructions from JeM terrorist commanders directly.

"The module, whose members were organised into sub-modules in the form of verticals so that in the event of detection of one member, the bigger network does not get compromised, had been painstakingly discovered through discreet surveillance, in which corroborative intelligence capable of being converted into admissible evidence in court was used to ascertain and confirm the JeM membership of these individuals," one of the officials said.

Those arrested were active in recruiting young people, arranging finances, and transporting weapons in south and central Kashmir, besides providing other logistic support.

During searches, cell phones, SIM cards, records to show use of banking channels and even a dummy pistol were seized. Among those arrested is a person at whose house four terrorists were killed on April 4, 2020, the officials said.

The aim of the alleged OGWs was to work towards furthering terror activities in south and central Kashmir and were mostly recruiting vulnerable school and college-going students as a few of them are students themselves, they said.

Digital records seized from them are being sent to a forensic laboratory for evidence analysis.

Tags

National Jaish-e-Mohammad Jammu And Kashmir Police State Investigation Agency (SIA)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP & AAP 'Two Sides Of Same Coin'

Punjab Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP & AAP 'Two Sides Of Same Coin'

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Promises 1 Kg 'Ghee', Free Ration To Poor for 5 years If SP Voted To Power

Punjab Polls: PM Modi Slams AAP at Pathankot Rally, Calls It Photocopy Of Congress

Arunachal logs 44 fresh COVID-19 infections, tally at 64,110

Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Felt In Kashmir's Pahalgam, No Damage Reported So far

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?