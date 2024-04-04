National

New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime Successfully Flight-Tested

The defence ministry said the test-flight was carried out on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

'Agni Prime', the new-generation ballistic missile, was successfully flight-tested.
info_icon

India successfully flight tested the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said the test-flight was carried out on Wednesday evening.

It said the test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations.

"Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted the successful flight-test of new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hours on April 3," the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

The launch was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test.

He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General Chauhan and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of the SFC and DRDO for the successful flight test.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony