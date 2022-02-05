Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

He said people must continue awareness campaigns across the Union Territory with active support of representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs).

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG
The Lieutenant Governor also took assessment of vaccination of adolescents in the Union Territory. AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 6:12 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the Covid situation in the Union Territory in a series of meetings and said positive cases have declined, but there is no room for complacency.

During the meeting, the to-date situation of the pandemic was discussed and top health officials presented ‘Covid analysis’ based on various parameters. Sinha took district-wise assessment of vaccination coverage of 15-18 age group, besides the status of distribution of Sehat Golden health cards.

Related stories

Data On Covid Deaths With Respect To Vaccination Status Not Maintained Centrally: Govt Tells LS

Covid-19: India Logs 1.27 Lakh Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 1,059 Fatalities

Govt Panel Recommends Emergency Use Authorisation For Single-Dose Covid Vaccine Sputnik Light

The Lt Governor directed the Health and Immunisation Department to focus on booster doses to senior citizens, frontline workers and vaccination among the 15-18 age group, while highlighting that continuous adherence to Covid-Appropriate Behaviour is paramount. 

Underlining that J&K is a frontrunner in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 'good health and well-being' goal, the Lt Governor directed the health department to ensure 100 per cent coverage of Sehat Golden Card.

“Our aim is to provide the best treatment to the people. We will continue to strengthen critical healthcare network,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Jammu And Kashmir Covid-19 Vaccination Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Frontline Workers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

COVID-19: MP Govt Removes Restriction On Number Of Wedding Guests

Daily Coronavirus Cases Drop To 344 In Pondy

Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Would've Been 'Pleasantly Surprised' Had It Been Otherwise: Manish Tewari On Being Left Out Of Cong List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games