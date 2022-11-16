New Assistant High Commissioner Of Bangladesh In Guwahati Meets Assam CM

The newly-appointed assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Ruhul Amin, called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by the outgoing assistant high commissioner Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur.

"Glad to meet Dr Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, outgoing Assistant High Commissioner & Head of Mission, Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Guwahati, and Mr Ruhul Amin, who is replacing Dr Shah," Sarma Tweeted after the meeting.

"Wished Dr Shah on his next assignment and accorded a warm welcome to Rahul to Assam," he added.

-With PTI Input