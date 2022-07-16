Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
NCPCR Asks States To Identify Hotspots Of Street Children And Rescue Them

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked states to identify hotspots of street children and facilitate their immediate rehabilitation.

Street children carry reused plastic cans filled with water Photograph: Suresh K Pandey

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 9:44 pm

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday asked states to identify the hotspots of street children and pass on that information to relevant authorities to rehabilitate them.

The apex child rights body said children have been rescued from 75 such hotspots in the last eight months and 270 FIRs have been registered in the matter. The discussion was held during a review meeting with state secretaries for discussing the rehabilitation of street children, NCPCR said in a statement.

An online portal named "Tracking Portal for Out of School Children" was also launched at the meeting and along with this, the states were asked to appoint nodal officers to provide information regarding the portal to be maintained by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). 

Talking about children in the street situations (CISS), NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanungo said 25,000 children have been in Bal Swaraj's Street Children Portal (CISS) and it is in the process of rehabilitating them. 

'Bal Swaraj' is a web portal that has been made for street children where their information can be uploaded and the same can be tracked, and work can be done towards their rehabilitation, the Commission said. 

