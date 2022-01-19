Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NCP And Shiv Sena Finalizes Pre Poll Tie- Up For Goa Assembly Elections

The NCP had won one (Benaulim) seat in the 2017 Assembly elections. The lone NCP MLA, Churchill Alemao, recently merged the Goa legislative unit of the NCP with the Trinamool Congress.

NCP And Shiv Sena Finalizes Pre Poll Tie- Up For Goa Assembly Elections
NCP And Shiv Sena Finalizes Pre Poll Tie-Up For Goa Assembly Elections - PTI

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 7:49 pm

Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena decided to forge a pre-poll alliance for the next month's Assembly elections in Goa, saying that the Congress didn't respond to their proposal for a joint contest.  

Speaking to reporters, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the next government in Goa, currently ruled by BJP, would not be formed without the involvement of Sena and NCP.

Senior leader Praful Patel said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sena will field candidates on at least 10-12 seats each."The NCP tried to talk to Congress in Goa for a pre-poll alliance. We told them that let's work together so that we can be able to take on the government,” Patel said in a joint press conference with Raut. 

Related stories

AAP Introduces New Entrant Amit Palekar As CM Face For Goa Assembly Polls

Goa Assembly polls: TMC announces first list of 11 names, RS MP given ticket

Chidambaram Says Contest In Goa Between Congress & BJP, Kejriwal Hits Back

Patel said Sanjay Raut had also made a similar offer (to Congress) for a joint contest with Congress as the main party.“But this proposal of ours was not responded to. We felt that the Congress party was not giving us the due respect that we deserve,” the former Union minister said.

He said Sena and NCP will contest on a substantial number of seats, at least 10-12 by each party. Goa has a total of 40 seats. Raut further said that Congress may be thinking that it can form a government on its own, we wish them all the best.

“NCP and Shiv Sena have decided to contest the elections in Goa. We will not contest on all the 40 seats, but our nominees will win the seats we field them,” he said, adding that the next government would not be formed without the involvement of Sena and NCP.

The Shiv Sena is not represented in the Goa Assembly.The electoral battle for Goa has become multi-cornered with the entry of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and aggressive campaigning by the AAP. So far, poll tie-ups were forged between the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and TMC, and between the Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP). 

 In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government under Manohar Parrikar (now deceased).

( With PTI Inputs)


 

Tags

National Goa Assembly Elections Sanjay Raut Praful Patel NCP Shiv Sena Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Delhi To Ramp Up COVID Testing Following Centre’s Instructions

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

India, Denmark Agree To Initiate Joint Research On Green Fuels

J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

Punjab Mining Raids: ED Seizes Rs 8-cr Cash From CM's Relative; Rs 21L Gold

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold