Nagaland Logs 15 New Covid Cases

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,628, a health department official said.

Kohima district reported six cases followed by Phek (4), Dimapur (2) and one case each in Longleng, Peren, Phek and Wokha districts, he said.

There are 75 active Covid-19 cases now in the state, while 33,291 people have recovered from the disease including five in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 764, while 1,498 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Altogether 4,75,871 samples have been tested in the state so far. A total of 18,44,698 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday, the official said.

