Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nagaland Logs 15 New Covid Cases

There are 75 active Covid-19 cases now in the state, while 33,291 people have recovered from the disease including five in the last 24 hours.

undefined
Nagaland Logs 15 New Covid Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:51 pm

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,628, a health department official said.  

Kohima district reported six cases followed by Phek (4), Dimapur (2) and one case each in Longleng, Peren, Phek and Wokha districts, he said.

There are 75 active Covid-19 cases now in the state, while 33,291 people have recovered from the disease including five in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 764, while 1,498 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Related stories

WHO: Covid-19 Triples Across Europe, Hospitalisations Double

Mani Ratnam Tests Negative For Covid-19 After Check Ups

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Hints Next Project To Be Movie On ICMR COVID Vaccine Achievement

Altogether 4,75,871 samples have been tested in the state so far. A total of 18,44,698 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Monday, the official said.  

-With PTI Input  

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Full Vaccination Nagaland
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing

‘Love Goals’ On Netflix Movie Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Coming-Of-Age Story Is Sweet Yet Very Confusing