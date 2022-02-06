Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nadda Asks Voters Not To Be Swayed By Promises Of Parties, Instead See Their Past Record

Nadda hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of developing their own parties and leaders instead of working for the welfare of the people.

Nadda Asks Voters Not To Be Swayed By Promises Of Parties, Instead See Their Past Record
BJP National President JP Nadda PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 1:13 pm

Work done by a party and not what it claims to do in the future should be the basis for people to decide whom to vote for in the upcoming elections, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday during the poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Pitching the BJP as a party that has dared to reach out to the public with its 'report card' ahead of elections, Nadda said no other party can do it as they had only worked for themselves when in power.

“What is the basis for voters to decide which party to vote for? You do not ask what the party is going to do in the future. Look at what they have done in the past. Everybody is going to talk big. We'll make this, we'll make that but what is the basis by which voters would know that you can do it,” Nadda said. “It's only the BJP's character and it is only us who can dare to go to the people with our report card (of work done) during elections. No other party can do it,” he said while addressing the 'Prabhavi Matdata Samwad' (Effective Voter Dialogue).

He was campaigning for BJP's Noida candidate and sitting MLA Pankaj Singh. Nadda hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of developing their own parties and leaders instead of working for the welfare of the people. He alleged casteism had become the order of the day during SP, BSP rule in UP while the BJP believes in the development and growth of all. “Hum jodte hain, wo todte hain (we bring people together, while they create division in society),” Nadda said.

Related stories

UP Elections 2022: Mayawati Goes Hard At Congress

UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination From Karhal Constituency

Her Vote, Her Story: The Women Voters In UP Elections 2022

He said his party works to bring the poor, deprived, women, youth, Dalit, etc into the mainstream and cited multiple public welfare measures like Ujjwala, Jan Dhan schemes launched since the BJP came to power in the Centre. The former union health minister said 50 crore people of the country have got health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which he emphasized has been praised at the global level.

The state had 14 medical colleges in 2014 but now has 59 medical colleges. He said the airport coming up in Jewar near Noida will become a growth engine for the region and provide employment to one lakh people. Nadda credited the BJP-led UP government for developing infrastructure in the state and hit out at the opposition for “not being able to see development”. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western UP goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of assembly elections in UP. Election results will be declared on March 10.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National JP Nadda Samajwadi Party BJP BSP Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

It's 90 Per Cent Versus 10 Per Cent Now, Says Adityanath On UP Polls

Efforts On For Reforming Education Ecosystem In J&K: LG

Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju

Those Behind Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination Opened Fire At Me: Owaisi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins