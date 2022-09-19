Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Mumbai Police Prohibit Transportation Of Cattle To Prevent Spread Of Lumpy Skin Disease

The Mumbai police have prohibited the transportation of cattle in the city in order to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, an official said on Sunday.

Lumpy skin disease in cattle
Lumpy skin disease in cattle Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 7:27 am

The Mumbai police have prohibited the transportation of cattle in the city in order to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease, an official said on Sunday.

The police issued an order to this effect on September 14 and it will remain in force till October 13, he said.

Anybody found violating the order will be penalized, the official said. 

The order said that it is forbidden to bring cattle out of the places where they are being raised. There is a prohibition on transporting the bovine animals to marketplaces or exhibition centers, it said.

Besides cattle, the transportation of any kind of fodder, grass, or any equipment that came in contact with the lumpy skin disease-affected bovine animals is prohibited, it added. 

The area under the Mumbai police commissioner is declared as a "controlled area" for lumpy skin disease, the order said.

(Inputs from PTI)

