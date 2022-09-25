Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Mumbai Medical College Student Hangs Herself At Home

An a-24-year old student of a medical college in Mumbai hanged herself at her residence at Agripada, police said on Saturday.

Suicide. iStock

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 8:00 am

The deceased, identified as Shreyasi Patkar, was a student of Occupational Therapy at the Nair Medical College, an official said.

Patkar hanged herself on Thursday afternoon when nobody was at home, he said.

The incident came to light when her family members returned home. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors her dead before admission, the official said. 

The immediate reason behind the suicide is under investigation but the police suspect pressure from studies and illness as the probable triggers, he said. 

An accidental death case has been registered at the Agripada police station and further probe is on.

(Inputs from PTI)

National 24-year Old Student Occupational Therapy At The Nair Medical College Accidental Death Case Medical College Hangs Herself At Home Mumbai Residence At Agripada
