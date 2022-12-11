Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai: Man Wanted In 1992 Riot Case Apprehended From Malad

Home National

Mumbai: Man Wanted In 1992 Riot Case Apprehended From Malad

Police in Mumbai has arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a 1992 riot case.

Mumbai: Man Wanted In 1992 Riot Case Apprehended From Malad
Mumbai: Man Wanted In 1992 Riot Case Apprehended From Malad Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 7:14 pm

The Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a riot case of 1992, an official said on Sunday. 

Based on technical inputs, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused from the Dindoshi bus depot in the western suburb of Malad on Friday, the official said.

The accused was wanted in a case of rioting that occurred in the jurisdiction of Dindoshi police in 1992, he said. 

The police had named nine accused in the first information report (FIR) registered at the time and filed a charge sheet. Two of the accused were acquitted and one had died, the official said. 

The remaining six accused did not appear before the court and were declared absconding and a warrant was issued against them in 2004, he said.

The arrested accused had been living in various places in the suburbs by changing his identity for the last 18 years, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Tags

National Mumbai Police 1992 Riot Case MALAD First Information Report Jurisdiction Dindoshi Police Probe
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

Power Deficit Declines To 0.2% In November From 2% In April 2022

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

WTO Rules Against Trump's Steel And Aluminum Tariffs