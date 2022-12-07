Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Logs Seven COVID-19 Cases; No Fatality

Home National

Mumbai Logs Seven COVID-19 Cases; No Fatality

COVID-19 cases in Mumbai reached 11,54,958 on Wednesday, the city civic body said.

COVID-19
COVID-19 Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:47 pm

Mumbai on Wednesday reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,54,958, the city civic body said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 19,744 with no fresh death due to the infection being recorded in the last 24 hours.

The city is now left with 49 active cases, as per the BMC bulletin, while the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,26,926 days.

As many as 2,626 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,85,80,221.

The count of recoveries reached 11,35,165 after eight patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin. 

Mumbai's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between November 30 to December 6 stood at 0.001 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.3 per cent. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Coronavirus India Mumbai Positivity Rate Union Health Ministry Data Coronavirus Infections Fatalities
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

Ingenious Assam Festival Seeks To Blend Tea Industry With Folk Culture

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur