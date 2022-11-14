Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Mumbai Logs 15 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 250

Mumbai on Monday added 15 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall count to 11,54,675, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 8:55 pm

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,742.

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,742. 

In a health bulletin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 25 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to  11,34,692 and leaving the metropolis with 241 active cases.

Also, 2,243 new coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai, upping their total figure to 1,85,09,211, the bulletin said.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 percent. 

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between November 7 and November 13 was 0.003 percent, while the case doubling rate has gone up to 22,639 days, said the BMC.

(Inputs from PTI)

