Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 69

Home National

Mumbai Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 69

The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,207 after eight more patients recuperated from the illness, leaving the city with 69 active COVID-19 cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Mumbai Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 69
Mumbai Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 69

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:06 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, raising their overall count to 11,55,020, while no fresh fatality linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,744.

On Monday, Mumbai had logged six COVID-19 infections, but no new death related to the disease.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,207 after eight more patients recuperated from the illness, leaving the city with 69 active COVID-19 cases, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

As many as 1,963 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted in the metropolis so far to 1,85,92,799, said the bulletin.

The case doubling rate has increased to 1,51,610 days, while Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, it said.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 6 and December 12 stood at 0.0004 per cent, said the bulletin.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Form Panel To Examine Side-Effects Of Covid Vaccines Given Sudden Deaths: Cong MP

Intermediate Dose Of Blood Thinners Works Well For Covid Patients Than High Or Low Dose: Study

James Cameron Opts Out Of 'Avatar: Way Of Water' Los Angeles Premiere After Getting Covid-19

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid Tally Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment