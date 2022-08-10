Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Mumbai Cops Seize 266 kg Ganja Worth Rs 80 Lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch seized 266 kg ganja hidden in two cars and arrested two persons, a police official said on Wednesday. 

Only three days back 1900 kg of dry ganja worth more than Rs one crore was seized Representational image

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 5:00 pm

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch seized 266 kg ganja hidden in two cars and arrested two persons, a police official said on Wednesday. 

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 80 lakh. 

The arrested accused are identified as Ashwin Kumar Ashok Sharma (32) and Raju Ramesh Lohar (24), both residents of Thane. 

They were arrested from Airoli near Thane on Tuesday. 

A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(Inputs from PTI)

