Mumbai: CM Shinde Asks Railway Officials To Reconstruct Gokhale Bridge At Earliest

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked Western Railway officials to reconstruct the dilapidated Gokhale railway-over-ridge in suburban Andheri at the earliest.

Shinde also directed municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to ensure proper traffic management to provide relief to people, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

On Monday, Traffic Police closed the Gokhale bridge as it is in a dangerous condition.

But it led to traffic jams on other roads linking eastern and western areas of the suburb divided by the railway tracks.

When CM Shinde learned about it, he spoke to Chahal and railway officials and directed them to take immediate steps to provide relief to people, the CMO official said.

(Inputs from PTI)