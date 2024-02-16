80-Year-Old Passenger Dies At Mumbai Airport, Air India Says He Didn't Wait For Wheelchair

What did Air India say?

Issuing an official statement, the airline said that the passenger's wife had been provided a wheelchair and staff had asked him to wait while they arranged another one. But he instead chose to walk to the terminal with his wife.

"One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse," Air India said.