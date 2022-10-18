Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav's Ashes To Be Immersed In Prayagraj On Wednesday

The Yadav family and Samajwadi Party workers on Monday travelled to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of the party founder, who died on October 10.

Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mulayam Singh Yadav PTI

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 7:30 pm

The ashes of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will be immersed at the Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday, family sources said. The family of Yadav, led by his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, had on Monday immersed ashes of the late leader in the Ganga in Haridwar.

For the immersion in Prayagraj, the family will leave by plane from Saifai airstrip at 11 am, the sources said. The family will return to Saifai in the evening, they added.

Besides Akhilesh Yadav, who was seen holding the urn, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief and his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav, Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, and other family members flew from Saifai airstrip to Jollygrant airport in Dehradun for their forward journey to Haridwar.

The veteran socialist leader was cremated with full state honours on October 11, near the place where his first wife Malti Devi was cremated in Saifai, his native village, in Etawah district.

Akhilesh Yadav had lit the funeral pyre in the village's mela ground, where people lined up to see a glimpse of the leader, who had led Uttar Pradesh government four times as chief minister. 

(With PTI Inputs)

