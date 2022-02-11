Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open for Public 

The Mughal Gardens will be open to the public from February 12 to March 16 this year 

Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open for Public 
The Mughal Gardens will open to the public tomorrow mridulablog / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 5:37 pm

The famed Mughal Gardens in Delhi will open to the general public, beginning tomorrow. The announcement was made via a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The gardens, which will remain open to the public till March 16, will only permit entry for visitors with prior online booking. 

According to reports, “Like previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be available as a precautionary measure.”

As for the main attraction, this year’s ‘Udyanotsav’ will feature 11 varieties of tulips which are expected to bloom in phases during February. Along with this, there will also be floral carpets in magnificent designs on display. With white, yellow, red and orange being the dominant colour scheme for this year’s ornamental flowers, President Ram Nath Kovind opened the annual ‘Udyanotsav’ in Delhi on Thursday. 

The gardens are all set to open from February 12 till March 16 everyday, except Mondays from 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours, with the last entry being at 16:00 hours. There will be seven pre-booked slots available and each slot can accommodate upto 100 people. 

According to the statement, visitors can carry their phones. But, they are requested to not carry water bottles, briefcases, handbags, cameras and eatables. 

As for COVID protocols, there will be thermal screenings at the entry points. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be upheld. There will also be arrangements for sanitisers, drinking water and first aid/medical facility.

Tags

National Delhi Mughal Garden Travel News Rashtrapati Bhawan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delhi HC Allows Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Delhi HC Allows Navneet Kalra To Travel Abroad

Chhattisgarh: Woman Killed By Wild Elephant In Surajpur

SC Seeks Response Of Bihar On Plea For Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Killer Of Patna Lawyer

Mere Delay In Intimating Insurer Of Vehicle Theft No Ground For Denying Claim, Says SC

2 More Dead In Gurugram Building Collapse, Construction Company's MD Booked

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail