Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open for Public 

The famed Mughal Gardens in Delhi will open to the general public, beginning tomorrow. The announcement was made via a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The gardens, which will remain open to the public till March 16, will only permit entry for visitors with prior online booking.

According to reports, “Like previous year, this year too, walk-in entry will not be available as a precautionary measure.”

As for the main attraction, this year’s ‘Udyanotsav’ will feature 11 varieties of tulips which are expected to bloom in phases during February. Along with this, there will also be floral carpets in magnificent designs on display. With white, yellow, red and orange being the dominant colour scheme for this year’s ornamental flowers, President Ram Nath Kovind opened the annual ‘Udyanotsav’ in Delhi on Thursday.

The gardens are all set to open from February 12 till March 16 everyday, except Mondays from 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours, with the last entry being at 16:00 hours. There will be seven pre-booked slots available and each slot can accommodate upto 100 people.

According to the statement, visitors can carry their phones. But, they are requested to not carry water bottles, briefcases, handbags, cameras and eatables.

As for COVID protocols, there will be thermal screenings at the entry points. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be upheld. There will also be arrangements for sanitisers, drinking water and first aid/medical facility.