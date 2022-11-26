Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
MP: Tigress Found Dead With Injuries In Raisen District

Tigress with cub at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve
Carcass of a tigress found in Madhya Pradesh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 4:36 pm

A tigress was found dead with injury marks in a forest of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a forest official said on Saturday.

According to the forest department, the carcass of a tigress, aged around five years, was found in Garhi forest range on Thursday.
Talking to PTI, Madhya Pradesh principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) J S Chauhan confirmed the feline's death and said a photograph of the carcass showed injury marks. The post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death, he said.
Asked about the involvement of poachers, Chauhan said, “We have received preliminary information. We are waiting for a detailed report of post-mortem."
The carcass was disposed of in keeping with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it was stated. 

(With PTI inputs)

