National

MP: Debt-Ridden Panna Labourer Strikes It Rich with Massive $95,570 Diamond Find

While smaller stones are more commonly found, Raju Gound’s find is significant due to its size. Such large discoveries are rare, with a similar find in 2018 when a labourer from Bundelkhand region unearthed a diamond worth Rs 1,50,00,000 in Panna.

panna diamond
While smaller stones are more commonly found, Raju Gound’s find is significant due to its size Photo: File representative image
info_icon

A labourer’s life changed overnight after discovering a massive 19.22-carat diamond in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna on Wednesday, July 24. The 19.22-carat diamond, found by Raju Gound, is expected to fetch around $95,570 at a government auction, according to a BBC report.

Raju Gound, who has been leasing mines in Panna city for over a decade, finally struck gold - or rather, diamond. Panna is known for its rich diamond reserves, where people often lease inexpensive, shallow mines from the government in hopes of finding the precious stone.

Who Happens If Someone Finds Diamond

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) operates a mechanised diamond mining project in Panna and also leases out shallow mines to individuals, families, and cooperative groups, who typically use basic tools to search for diamonds. Any discovery is handed over to the government diamond office for evaluation.

“These mines can be leased for about 200-250 rupees [for a specific period],” Anupam Singh, an official at the state government’s diamond office, told the BBC.

While smaller stones are more commonly found, Raju Gound’s find is significant due to its size. Such large discoveries are rare, with a similar find in 2018 when a labourer from Bundelkhand region unearthed a diamond worth Rs 1,50,00,000 in Panna.

Gound’s father had leased the mine in Krishna Kalyanpur Patti village near Panna about two months ago. The family typically leases mines during the monsoon season when other work is scarce. “We are very poor and have no other source of income. So we do this in the hope of making some money,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, while performing his daily task of manually searching for diamonds, Gound’s hard work paid off. “It’s tedious work. We dig a pit, pull out chunks of soil and rock, wash them in a sieve, and then carefully sift through thousands of dried, tiny stones to look for diamonds,” he explained. That afternoon, he spotted what looked like a piece of glass, which turned out to be a diamond.

Gound took his treasure find to the government diamond office, where it was evaluated and weighed. Anupam Singh confirmed that the diamond would be sold at the next government auction, and Gound would receive his compensation after the deduction of government royalties and taxes.

With the money, Gound hopes to build a better house for his family and fund his children’s education. His first priority, however, is to pay off a debt of Rs 5,00,000. He is not worried about others knowing of his discovery, as he plans to share the money with 19 relatives who live with him.

For now, Gound is content knowing that the money will come to him. “Tomorrow, I’ll go to the mine again to look for diamonds,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  2. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
Football News
  1. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  4. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  5. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Debt-Ridden Panna Labourer Strikes It Rich with Massive $95,570 Diamond Find
  2. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  3. Rahul Gandhi Appears Before MP-MLA Court In UP For Defamation Case Hearing
  4. 'Pakistan Hasn't Learned Lessons': PM Modi's Message On Kargil Vijay Diwas
  5. NEET-UG Revised Results 2024: NTA To Release Scorecards Soon | How to Check?
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Dilip Kumar's Pali Hill House Becomes Luxury Apartments, Triplex Sold For Rs 172 Crore
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  2. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  3. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  4. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  5. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
Latest Stories
  1. Kargil War 1999: A Timeline Of Events Leading To Victory
  2. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  6. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  7. Mumbai Spa Murder: Cops Make Arrest Based On Names Of 'Enemies' Tattooed On Victim's Body
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya