Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

More Than 130 Cases Of Swine Flu Detected In Mumbai In 15 Days, Says BMC

The number of infections has spiked this month compared to July, when the city had reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue and 563 malaria cases.

Swine Flu
Swine Flu Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:24 pm

At least 138 cases of swine flu, 412 of malaria and 73 of dengue were reported in Mumbai in the last 15 days, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic authorities, the new cases were detected between August 1 and 14.

Related stories

Senior Citizen Dies Of Swine Flu, Thane Circle Toll For July Touches Four

Maharashtra: 62 Swine Flu Cases Found In Mumbai Circle This Year

Maharashtra Logs 2,515 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Health Department Flags Rise In Swine Flu Numbers

The number of infections has spiked this month compared to July, when the city had reported 105 cases of swine flu, 61 of dengue and 563 malaria cases, the official said.

However, cases of leptospirosis, gastroenteritis (stomach flu) and hepatitis have declined compared to last month, he said. From August 1 to 14, Mumbai detected 29 cases of leptospirosis, 237 gastro and 26 hepatitis cases, as against 65 lepto, 697 gastro and 65 hepatitis cases seen in July, the official said.   

According to the BMC, swine flu (H1N1) cases that have symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, diarrhoea and vomiting, were “increasing” in the city.

In an advisory for the prevention of H1N1, the civic body has asked citizens to cover their noses while sneezing or coughing, wash hands with soap and water, avoid touching hands to eyes, nose mouth and avoid self medication. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National 138 Cases Of Swine Flu Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Leptospirosis Gastroenteritis Swine Flu (H1N1) Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India