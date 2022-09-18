Monsoon Water Birds Flock Bhitarkanika In Droves

The Bhitarkanika National Park played host to over one lakh migrant water birds this monsoon, a rise of seven per cent, as the sanctuary re-established itself as one of the most congenial breeding grounds in Odisha for the winged guests, officials said on Sunday.

The arrival of these avian species at the wildlife sanctuary in Kendrapara district was delayed this time as the spell of rain was not uniform, he said. "Still, we've spotted an impressive congregation of the monsoon birds along the mangrove covers of the park," the official said.

The enumerators counted 1.16 lakh birds this year in comparison to 1.09 lakh in 2021. Prominent among those arriving for nesting are herons, darters and egrets. Minimal human interference, ideal climatic conditions and the river system have led to the flocking of these delicate chirpy winged species, said the official of the Rajnagar mangrove division.

Authorities of Bhitarkanika had launched a drive last week for the head-count of the seasonal monsoon birds. Two teams, comprising ten ornithologists and wildlife personnel, were on the job.

The enumerators covered all the major congregation zones, including the Bagagahana or the heronry near Surajpur creek. Besides the core area, peripheral wetland sites like Satabhaya and Barunei were also taken up for census, another official said.

Noted ornithologist Salim Ali had made a chance-discovery of the birds’ habitat while on a casual visit to Bhitarkanika in 1981. Spread over a vast area of 672 sq km, the sanctuary is a unique habitat of mangrove forests and has a network of creeks and canals. It is home to the largest congregation of the endangered saltwater crocodiles in the country.

There are ample food options for the birds as the place is crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and is free of human interference, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)