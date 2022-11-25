Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Mohan Bhagwat On Four-Day Tour Of Bihar

The "Sarsanghchalak" will be spending the night at the RSS office in Rajendra Nagar locality of the city before leaving for Buxar on Saturday morning. 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 8:38 pm

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Patna on Friday on a four-day visit of Bihar.

The "Sarsanghchalak" will be spending the night at the RSS office in Rajendra Nagar locality of the city before leaving for Buxar on Saturday morning. 

Notably, Bhagwat had last visited Buxar a fortnight ago when he attended the inauguration of a nine days long religious conclave.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend a function held in memory of "Mama ji Maharaj", a religious leader.

The RSS chief will return to Patna in the evening and will leave for Chhapra a day later when he will take part in a program held in the honour of freedom fighters.

He will conclude his tour of Bihar on Monday when he will be at Darbhanga to interact with Sangh activists.

-With PTI Input

