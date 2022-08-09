Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Mizoram Reports 243 New Covid-19 Cases

It has administered 16,77,262 doses of vaccines, including 8,72,194 first doses, 7,31,065 second doses, and 74,003 precaution doses so far till Monday, the state health department said.

Mizoram Reports 243 New Covid-19 Cases PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 10:47 pm

Mizoram's COVID-19 count mounted to 2,34,387 on Tuesday as 243 more people tested positive for the infection, 179 more than the previous day, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 712 after a 79-year-old man from the Saitual district succumbed to the infection on Monday night, he said. Of the new cases, the Aizawl district reported the highest at 75, followed by Lunglei (51) and Champhai (28), he said.

Mizoram's single-day positivity rate dipped to 25.23 per cent from 26.34 per cent the previous day. The state currently has 1,214 active cases. A total of 267 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,32,461, the official said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.17 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent. Mizoram has conducted more than 19.59 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 963 on Monday.

-With PTI input

