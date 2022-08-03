Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mizoram Reports 150 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram has administered 16,63,997 doses of coronavirus vaccines, including 8,70,938 first doses, 7,27,928 second doses and 65,131 precaution doses till Tuesday, according to the state health department.

undefined
Covid-19 vaccination in Patna Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 8:35 pm

Mizoram's COVID-19 count reached 2,33,287 on Wednesday as 150 more people have tested positive for the infection, 187 less than the previous day, an official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 710, with no reports of any new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the official said. Of the new cases, the Lunglei district registered the highest at 42, followed by Aizawl (39) and Saitual (14), the official said.

Mizoram now has 1,037 active cases, while 2,31,540 patients have recovered from the infection, including 160 on Wednesday. The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21.68 per cent from 26.98 per cent on the previous day.

Related stories

At 434, Mumbai Logs Highest Covid-19 Cases Since July 9; One Dies, 282 Recover

Nagaland Logs 13 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra Records 1,932 fresh Covid-19 Cases, 7 Deaths; Active Tally At 12,321

The discharge rate stood at 99.25 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent. The state has so far tested 19.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 692 on Tuesday.

Mizoram has administered 16,63,997 doses of coronavirus vaccines, including 8,70,938 first doses, 7,27,928 second doses and 65,131 precaution doses till Tuesday, according to the state health department.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Mizoram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule