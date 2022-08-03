Mizoram Reports 150 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram's COVID-19 count reached 2,33,287 on Wednesday as 150 more people have tested positive for the infection, 187 less than the previous day, an official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 710, with no reports of any new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the official said. Of the new cases, the Lunglei district registered the highest at 42, followed by Aizawl (39) and Saitual (14), the official said.

Mizoram now has 1,037 active cases, while 2,31,540 patients have recovered from the infection, including 160 on Wednesday. The single-day positivity rate dipped to 21.68 per cent from 26.98 per cent on the previous day.

The discharge rate stood at 99.25 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent. The state has so far tested 19.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 692 on Tuesday.

Mizoram has administered 16,63,997 doses of coronavirus vaccines, including 8,70,938 first doses, 7,27,928 second doses and 65,131 precaution doses till Tuesday, according to the state health department.

