Mizoram: Meth Tables Worth Rs 2.95 Crore Seized, 3 Arrested

During random checking of vehicles at the Khankawn check gate, around 2 lakh meth tablets, weighing 22.35 kg, were found in an auto-rickshaw, they said.

File Photo
2 lakh meth tablets, weighing 22.35 kg, were found in an auto-rickshaw in Champhai district of Mizoram | File Photo
Three persons were arrested after methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 2.95 crore were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district, police said on Thursday.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw, Bualchhunga (40) who is a resident of Champhai's Dinthar area, was arrested on the spot, they added.

The drugs were seized while being smuggled in bags from Champhai town to Chhungte village, from where they were supposed to be picked up by a maxicab, police said.

Following the interrogation of the driver, two more persons were arrested from Champhai's Vengthlang locality.

They were identified as Lalrochhara (33) and Vanlalruati (46), police said. A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

