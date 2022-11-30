Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Mizoram: Joint Legislature Party Of BJP, MNF Stake Claim To Form Govt In MADC

BJP’s Siaha district president M Laikaw said the joint legislature party was formed soon after the MNF-Congress combine in MADC was voted out of power in a no-confidence motion on November 25.

MNF is a member of BJP-led NEDA, and is an ally of the NDA government Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 7:48 am

The joint legislature party of BJP and the Mizo National Front on Tuesday staked claim to form a coalition government in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in Mizoram’s Siaha district.

BJP’s Siaha district president M Laikaw said the joint legislature party was formed soon after the MNF-Congress combine in MADC was voted out of power in a no-confidence motion on November 25. "We signed an agreement with the MNF after the removal of the MNF-Congress coalition government... to form North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) government in the MADC," Laikaw told PTI. He, however, said the agreement is yet to be approved by the MNF party headquarters in Aizawl.

MNF is a member of BJP-led NEDA, and is an ally of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. There are 10 members in the Executive Committee of the council, including the Chief Executive Member. BJP sources said that Laikaw is tipped for the post of CEM. The 25-member MADC is one of the three ADCs in the southern part of the state, which was created for ethnic Mara communities. 

(With PTI inputs)

National Mizoram Joint Legislature Party BJP MNF Govt MADC
