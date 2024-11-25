Misogyny, Harassment Haunt Kashmiri Women On Social Media Platforms  

“A certain set of women, who are pro-administration, mostly seen supporting the BJP at the Centre government and its stance on Kashmir, are being promoted as role models for Kashmiri women and girls,” says a politician who did not want to be named. “The state facilitates these women; they call themselves social media influencers but are government mouthpieces. This type of social remodelling and botched reengineering has also made people sceptical of the rise of girls as social media opinion-makers or role models. And as a consequence, common women and girls are unfortunately bearing the brunt,” he adds.