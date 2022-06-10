Miscreants Hang Effigy Of Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma In Belagavi

Belagavi, Jun 10 (PTI) Miscreants on Friday hanged an effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma from an electric wire resembling a public execution near a mosque on Fort Road, police said.



As the issue triggered a public outrage, police along with the city municipal corporation removed it instantly, they added.



The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants for spreading enmity between communities and disturbing peace in the society.



BJP on June 5 suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.



Delhi Police had provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.