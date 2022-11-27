Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Minor Raped In UP Village

The incident took place on Friday night when the girl had stepped out of her house to see a wedding function in the village, Circle Officer, Atar Singh said.

Delhi woman brutally gangraped in Ghaziabad
Eight-year-old raped Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 9:20 am

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Mungrabadshahpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the girl had stepped out of her house to see a wedding function in the village, Circle Officer, Atar Singh said. When she did not return, her parents started a search and found her in an unconscious state in a field on Saturday, he said. She was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of family members. A probe is on in the matter. 

Tags

National Minor Raped UP Village Stable
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis