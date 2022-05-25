Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Minimum Temperature In Delhi Settles At 23.6 deg C

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Minimum Temperature In Delhi Settles At 23.6 deg C
Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 10:33 am

Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday which will keep the mercury in check. The capital logged a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

A slight increase in temperatures -- up to 41 degrees Celsius -- is predicted over the next three to four days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week. Delhi's air quality index stood at 137 at 10 am. The city breathed its cleanest air (24-hour AQI 89) in 134 days on Tuesday.

Related stories

Hot Weather Conditions Persist In Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram Sizzles At 44.5 Degrees Celsius

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Summer Heatwave Prediction Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dilip Kumar And Kamini Kaushal – Revisiting The Tale Of Their Heart-Breaking Love Story

Dilip Kumar And Kamini Kaushal – Revisiting The Tale Of Their Heart-Breaking Love Story

Delhi Police Busts Sex Racket,Apprehends 12 People

Delhi Police Busts Sex Racket,Apprehends 12 People